59-year-old Juan Fuentes

59-year-old Juan J. Fuentes 

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help that would lead to the arrest of a suspect in an attack that left a woman hospitalized last fall.

Crime Stoppers offering reward for information that leads to the arrest of Juan Fuentas

59-year-old Juan Fuentes is facing a charge of felonious assault. Police say he used an edged weapon to seriously injure 53-year-old Catsonava Maloy outside of Our Daily Bread.

Crime Stoppers offering reward for information that leads to the arrest of Juan Fuentas

Detectives say it started as a domestic dispute, then Fuentes allegedly stabbed Maloy in the neck several times. Fuentes has ties to several other states such as Louisiana and as far west as Arizona.

Police say Fuentes is Cuban and goes by the nickname "Cuba". If you have any information that could lead to his arrest, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.