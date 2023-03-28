Crime Victim Services awarded grants from Mercy Health-St. Rita's

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-St. Rita's is helping make the community safer with the donation of three grants to Crime Victim Services.
Their Community Investment Committee awarded grants ranging from $6,200 to $10,000 to the Elderly Victim Ministry, and the Child Advocacy Center of West Central Ohio to get more pediatric sexual assault nurse examiners for the Lima area. Plus, the money will help the Guardian Program which provides volunteer guardians to vulnerable adults in Allen County.
"It also helps provide food vouchers. It helps provide us the ability to work with volunteers," stated Ryn Farmer, Allen County Crime Victim Services. "So, we have amazing volunteers in our community, who spend countless hours working with victims of crime to help make sure they have the resources and the support that they need to help work through their trauma of their victimization."
And providing these grants helps Mercy Health's mission of providing assistance to those in need.
"We know that there is a connection between victimization and how that can affect health," says Matt Etzkorn, VP of Mission at Mercy Health. "So, we want to prevent anybody from being victimized and CVS (Crime Victim Services) programs do a good job of that, particularly the Elder Victim Ministry, protecting seniors from financial abuse, domestic abuse, and then violent crime."
Mercy Health says they will continue to support community programs, like Crime Victim Services, that align with theirs.