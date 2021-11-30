Crime Victim Services hosting 6th annual Credit Check Wednesday

Crime Victim Services is once again hosting their annual Credit Check Wednesday on December 1st. People can visit 15 branches of local financial institutions to get access to their credit report for free. Checking your credit report will not affect your credit score.
Those with Crime Victim Services say that many of the victims of fraud or scams that they speak to, especially the elderly, don't know how to check their credit report, and that's a major factor in continuing to hold Credit Check Wednesday.
And now, people can also have the opportunity to continue to check their credit report well past this week.
"Because of the pandemic the, FTC has contracted with annualcreditreport.com to allow for weekly credit checks, and that goes through April 20 of 2022," said Elysia Bush with Crime Victim Services. "If people want to, they can check their credit on a weekly basis."
Here's full list of the financial institutions that are participating in Credit Check Wednesday this year:
Premiere Bank: Ottawa and Shawnee Road (Lima) branches
First National Bank: Ottawa, Pandora, and Bluffton branches
Citizens National Bank: Elida and downtown Lima branches
Superior Credit Union: Delphos, Ottawa, Shawnee, and Lima branches