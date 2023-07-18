LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On July 17th, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced his Human Trafficking Commission launched a directory of Ohio-based services and resources for victims of human trafficking.
The Human Trafficking Victim Services Directory is a database of agencies and programs offering emergency, transactional, residential, and other services to victims and survivors. These agencies have undergone a self-assessment process with the Attorney General's Commission and have been found to meet Ohio's standard of service for trafficked persons. This standard covers 14 categories, including ethics and emergency response. One of the agencies that meets these standards is Crime Victim Services in Allen County.
"We have a 24/7 crisis line, we have 24/7 response to hospital systems, we also do crisis counseling with survivors, we have support groups, we do all sorts of case management, so any access to housing, or food, or transportation, any resource that that survivor needs we offer. We work with other providers across the state of Ohio so if we can't provide the service, we try to link survivors to other services. But we are really excited about this new resource as we've been working on it for a long time," stated Ryn Farmer, deputy director of Crime Victim Services.
For more info on the Human Trafficking Victim Services Directory, call 419-222-8666, visit the website, or go to Crime Victim Services in person. If you are in immediate danger, do not hesitate to contact law enforcement or the National Hotline Number at 877-867-7273.
You can read Monday's press release about the directory from the Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost by clicking here.