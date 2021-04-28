Crime Victim Services participates in Denim Day for sexual assault awareness

Crime Victim Services participated in Denim Day to help raise awareness of sexual assault.
Denim Day is an protest responding to a rape conviction in Italy back in 1999. The ruling was later changed after the Italian Supreme Court argued that the victim had to help remove her tight-fitting jeans during the incident, and ruled that it was no longer considered rape.
Crime Victim Services encouraged others to wear denim to raise awareness of sexual assault, and letting victims know that they have support.
"We have done a lot of different things within the community to raise awareness, to let survivors know that they’re not alone," said Charla Lauth, survivor advocate at Crime Victim Services. "There are people here who are supporting you, people who believe you, and we want to help you on your journey to heal."
This is just one way that Crime Victim Services has participated in Sexual Assault Awareness Month. They have also set up an umbrella project display at the Lima Mall.