Crime Victim Services recommending people participate in Credit Check Wednesday

Around this time of year, it's likely that you'll be spending more money than usual, and Crime Victim Services is encouraging the public to take this opportunity to check their credit reports.
Credit Check Wednesday is a chance for people to grab a free copy of their credit report either online or by phone. Normally, local banks join in to help people in person for Credit Check Wednesday, but that's not the case this year because of COVID-19. People can still call in to their local bank if they have questions.
Those with Crime Victim Services also recommend helping older relatives check their credit reports. "We're finding that people with dementia, the very early stages of dementia, have more trouble and are much more vulnerable to scams and phishing," said Elysia Bush. "Assisting them and checking their credit reports regularly with them there with you, if you can, can help identify unusual activity."
You can visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1 (877) 322-8228 to check your credit report for free.
Crime Victim Services also added that due to the pandemic, you can now check your credit report for free on a weekly basis until April of 2021.