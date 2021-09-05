The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging motorist to remember to move over after a fatal accident in Defiance County Saturday. Troopers say the crash happened around 2:30 pm on U.S. Route 24. Sergeant Fernando Chavez had a car pulled over for a speeding violation when his patrol car was hit from behind by a pick-up driven by 28-year-old Justin Johnson of Defiance. Johnson's truck and the patrol car was pushed into vehicle that was pulled over. Johnson and his passenger both died from their injuries. Sergeant Chavez, who was in his patrol car at the time of the crash, and the two people in the car that was pulled over was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants people to remember it is the law to move over or slow down for vehicles on the side of the roadway with flashing lights.
