A Celina man gets arrested after his media accounts get flagged for child pornography. 51-year-old Glen Sharrock was arrested Tuesday morning and is being held on five counts of Pandering Child Pornography. Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey says that his department was alerted to Sharrock by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children. Mercer County investigators opened an investigation, and they found several sexually explicit photos of juvenile linked to his accounts. the case is being review by the county’s prosecutor for additional charges. Sharrock was convicted in 2009 of Possession of Child Pornography in Indiana, and his sex offender classification ended in 2019.