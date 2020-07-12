The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is investigating a domestic violence situation where one person was shot. Alisha Shepherd, 36, has been charged with Felonious Assault and Louis Wannemacher, 36, has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence following an incident that happened just after 10 pm Saturday night at 7871 State Route 111 in Paulding County. Deputies say Shepherd shot at Wannemacher and grazed his neck, after he allegedly assaulted her and her 14-year-old son. Wannemacher was treated for his injures. Both were booked in the Paulding County Jail and will be arraigned on Monday.