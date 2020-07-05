A Findlay man has been arrested after he led police on a chase through the city early Sunday morning.
Thomas Crowe jJr., 34 has been charged with Felony Fleeing and Eluding, OVI, and Failure to Stop after an Accident after being arrested by the Findlay Police Department. The police department says they were called to a gas station around 3:30 am Sunday morning when a man was reported to be passed out behind a while of a vehicle in the parking lot. Police woke Crowe up, but he took off in the vehicle, and struck a parked car on his way out of the parking lot. Crowe led police on a pursuit through the city, which reached over 100 miles per hour. Police lost sight of Crow but continued to investigate and they found the vehicle out in the country after it hit a fire hydrant. Crowe fled the car on foot and was later captured. He is currently in the Hancock County Jail.