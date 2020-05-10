A Findlay man was arrested for allegedly striking person with a golf club.38-year-old Robert Lopez is facing one count of Felonious Assault for an incident that happed on Saturday.   The Findlay Police Department says they were called out to a business in the 800 block of Trenton Avenue for a person that was hit in the head with a golf club.  Police located Lopez a one block away with a golf club in his hand.   Lopez dropped the club but didn't follow the officers’ orders and was forced to the ground sustaining a head injury himself.  He was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries and then to Hancock County Jail.   The victim refused any treatment for their injuries. 

 

