A Lima man gets jail time for alleged sexual crimes against a teenage girl in Van Wert County. Nicholas Tarbet, 25 pleaded guilty to one count of Gross Sexual Imposition. As part of the plea deal, the charges of Rape and Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor were dropped. Judge Martin Burchfield sentenced Tarbet to 150 days in jail, three years of community control and two years of intensive probation. According to the indictment the incidents happened between October 2019 until January 2020. The indictment also said the victim was 15 years old when the first incident occurred and that Tarbet knew the victim could not resist due to having a mental or physical condition. Tarbet also will be classified a tier 1 sex offender