A Mercer County woman was killed Saturday afternoon when she was hit trying to cross the highway in front of her house. Sheriff Jeff Grey says that 69-year-old Marjorie Gehm was struck and killed by 22-year-old Kevin McLane of Lakeview when she was crossing over US Route 127 after going to her mailbox. The incident happened just before 2 p-m on Saturday in the 9100 block of US Route 127. Gehm was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation. The case will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review. This is the second fatal crash in Mercer County in 2022.
Media release from the Mercer County Sheriff
Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his office is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred February 12th, 2022. Grey advised that Mercer County Central Dispatch received a call at 1:47 PM of a traffic crash that occurred at 9155 Us Rte. 127 in Hopewell Township.
Grey advised that the investigation revealed that 69 year old Marjorie M Gehm, 9155 US Rte. 127 Celina, Ohio was at her mailbox and attempting to cross back West over US Rte. 127, when she was struck by a Southbound 2020 Dodge Truck being driven by 22 year old Kevin N McLane of 11496 Hiawatha Path Lakeview, Ohio.
Gehm was pronounced dead at the scene. McLane reported no injuries and received moderate damage to his truck.
Assisting at the scene were members of the Celina Fire Department, Celina EMS and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
This crash remains under investigation at this time and will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
This is Mercer County’s second fatal crash in 2022.
