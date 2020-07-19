A road rage incident in Findlay Saturday night led to one person being shot and the shooter still on the loose.
The Findlay Police Department is looking for information about a white SUV that they believe was involved in the shooting. Before 11 pm Saturday night, the passenger of the SUV shot a person at the intersection of South Main and Lima Streets, then drove off. The victim was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the name of the victim has not been released. Police say a white woman with dark hair was driving the SUV, and the alleged shooter was a white man with shaggy brown hair, large green ear gauges and had a semi-automatic handgun.
If you have any information about the vehicle, the driver or the shooter you are asked to call the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.
Media Release from Findlay Police Department 7/19/2020
DATE/TIME OF INCIDENT: 07/18/20 @2301 hrs.
LOCATION OF INCIDENT: St. Main St @ Lima St. hrs.
Officers were dispatched to Blanchard Valley Hospital for a male with a gunshot wound. The shooting that took place after a road rage incident. The shooting took place near the intersection of S. Main St. and Lima St. The victim was shot by an unknown male who was a passenger in a white SUV, driven by a female. (pictures attached of exact vehicle). The suspect is described as a white male with shaggy brown hair, large green ear gauges, and possessed a black semi-automatic handgun. The female driver was described as a white female with dark hair and glasses. After the shooting, the vehicle fled the scene westbound on Baldwin Ave. The victim is being treated at Blanchard Valley Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information on the vehicle or the suspects, contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.