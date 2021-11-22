A Mercer County man was killed after running into a semi Monday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Wapakoneta post, the crash happened on state route 127 near state route 117. 78-year-old Ned Hileman of Rockford was heading northbound when his vehicle went left of center hit a semi driven by 32-year-old Tyler Wellman of Celina. Hileman was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Wellman was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.
