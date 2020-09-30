     A Wisconsin man accused of rape, takes a plea deal to a reduced charge.  Alcides Ordonez-Cruz, 27 pleaded guilty Gross Sexual Imposition and Endangering Children in Van Wert Common Pleas Court this week.  As part of the plea deal the rape charge was dropped.   Ordonez-Cruz was wanted by the Delphos Police Department for allegedly sexually assaulting a family member in December of 2019.  Following the indictment, Ordonez-Cruz fled and was arrested in Kentucky by the U.S. Marshals. He was sentenced to 6 years in prison and was labeled a Tier 2 sex offender.

 

