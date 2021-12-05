The Ada Liberty Fire Department was called out to the 220 South Gilbert Street just after 6 o’clock for an active fire at a house with three apartment units in it. All the occupants were evacuated, a tenant in one of the apartments was flown to a hospital in Toledo for treatment. In that same apartment, Ada Police officers found a large growing Marijuana growing operation, and an unknown processing lab in the kitchen. The plants were confiscated, and officers are currently investigating the contents and makeup of the processing lab with the help of the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation. Several residents were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by Red Cross. The Marijuana growing operation is still under investigation.
Media release from the Ada Police Department
On Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 6:13pm the Ada Liberty Fire Department and the Ada Police Department were dispatched to 220 S. Gilbert Street, a 3-unit apartment house on a report of an active fire.
Upon officer’s arrival all occupants of the apartments were evacuated. The tenant of the subject apartment was transported to a Lima Hospital and subsequently flown to a hospital in Toledo for treatment.
Upon investigation the Ada Police Department discovered a large marijuana grow operation as well as an unknown lab processing area within the kitchen.
The Ada Police Department has confiscated the marijuana grow operation and is currently investigating the contents and makeup of the lab processing area with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
At this point several families were displaced by the fire and the Red Cross has been involved to provide housing for those affected.
The Ada Police Department was assisted by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Task Force, as well as those agencies already mentioned.