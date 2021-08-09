Findlay detectives release the name of the person that was found dead last week in a southeastern home. The investigation is ongoing into the death of 56-year-old Eric Williams of Findlay.
On August 5th, Williams body was found in a home in the 600 block of S. Blanchard Street. The Ohio Bureau of Investigation was brought in to help process the scene. Williams' body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for an autopsy, but their initial findings could not determine a cause of death. Detectives are waiting on toxicology results to further their investigation.