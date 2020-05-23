Findlay Police look for suspect from Saturday afternoon bank robbery

The Findlay Police Department is looking for a man that robbed a bank Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to the Chase Bank on Tiffin Avenue around 12:30 pm. They say a white male, in his late twenties or early thirties, had a handgun and demanded money from the teller. He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. Officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate the suspect. No one was injured during the incident.
At the time of the Robbery, the suspect was wearing blue jean, blue hooded sweatshirt and a black face mask. They say he was skinny and around 5'10" tall. The incident is still under investigation.
