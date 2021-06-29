Findlay Troopers are investigating a Tuesday morning fiery single vehicle crash that killed the driver. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 4 a.m. A driver was heading north on I-75 around mile marker 161 when they traveled off the right side of the road and hit a traffic sign. The car caught fire, and troopers tried to put it out, but couldn't. The Findlay Fire Department was able to get the fire under control, but the driver was killed. Because of the nature of their injuries, they have not been identified. The crash is still under investigation.
Media Release from Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol
Findlay – The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 75 northbound, near Milepost 161, in Allen Township. The initial call was received at approximately 4:09 a.m. for a vehicle that caught fire.
A silver 2018 Kia Rio was being driven northbound on IR 75 and off the right side of the roadway and struck a traffic sign post. The vehicle then caught fire. Troopers were first on scene and attempted to extinguish the fire without success. The Findlay Fire Department then arrived on scene and was able to fully extinguish the fire.
It is unknown at this time what caused the driver to drive off the right side of the road. The crash remains under investigation, and due to the nature of the injuries the identity of the driver has not been confirmed at this time.
Assisting on scene were the Findlay Fire Department, Hanco EMS, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Findlay Police Department, Hancock County ODOT, and BG Towing