A former Delphos teacher is facing 40 charges involving child pornography in Florida. Douglas Sanders, 57 was arrested by North Port Florida police officers after they discovered thousands of pictures, both digital and printed pictures of child pornography. According to Florida media reports, Sanders’s girlfriend found the images on his phone and in safes at his Florida home and turned them over to police. The affidavit says the girlfriend suspected Sanders of cheating on her and that is when she started searching for evidence and found the pictures. After getting a search warrant for his hard drives, police say they found over 30,000 images. Sanders was charged with 40 counts of possession of an image and video of child pornography. According to minutes from the Delphos City School Board, Sanders resigned from the school district in 2018 as the middle school physical education teacher.
Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.