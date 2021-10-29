A Celina woman was arrested following a search warrant which turned up drugs and cash. 39-year-old Sarah Reis was arrested on felony drug possession charge on Thursday. According to the Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey, The Grand Lake Task Force and his deputies asked for a search warrant of for Reis’s home after drugs were found during a traffic stop. During the search of the home, they found several grams of suspected meth, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and two thousand dollars in cash. Reis is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility.
Media release from Mercer County Sheriff’s Office
Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports today that the Grand Lake Drug Task Force and deputies of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant and arrested a female on drug charges yesterday (10-28-2021).
Grey advised that deputies located drugs during a traffic stop. The investigation of those drugs developed information to apply for a search warrant. The Grand Lake Drug Task for then applied for and was granted a search warrant by Celina Municipal Court Judge Kathryn Speelman. Deputies and task force members executed the search warrant at 5184 Its It Road Lot 34 Celina, Ohio. Confiscated during the search were several grams of suspected methamphetamines, suspected Cocaine, drug paraphernalia and over two thousand dollars in cash.
Arrested at the residence was 39 year old Sarah M Reis of 5184 Its It Road lot 34 Celina, Ohio. Reis is being held in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility for Felony Drug Possession. Bond was set at $100,000.00 subject to 10 percent by Judge Speelman.
This case will be sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review of appropriate charges.