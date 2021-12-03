The Hancock County Sheriff's investigators are looking for a suspect for a homicide in McComb.
On November 30th, deputies responded to 203 E. Perrin Avenue in the village for a death investigation. There they found 44-year-old Sebastian Hernandez dead in the home. Hernandez is a Mexican national that was living in McComb. His body was taken to the Lucas County coroner’s office where the cause of death was determined to be a homicide. A search warrant was issued for the home, and as of now, no suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.