An Illinois man is facing an attempted murder charge for a stabbing Van Wert man in June.
23-year-old David Crawford Hecox was indicted by a Van Wert County Grand Jury on Thursday. On June 23rd, the Van Wert Police were called to a home in the 400 block of North Washington Street for a stabbing. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, their name has not been released. During the investigation they determined that Hecox was alleged suspect. When they arrested him at his place of work, they found blood on his clothes and in the vehicle, he was driving. He is currently in the Van Wert County Jail.
VAN WERT POLICE NEWS RELEASE
June 23, 2020
Stabbing 422 North Washington Street
The Van Wert Police Department was called to 422 North Washington Street around 3:00am on June 23, 2020 for a male who had been stabbed. Officers and EMS arrived on scene and the victim was transported to Van Wert Health for treatment. After an investigation the suspect was identified as David Crawford Hecox, age 23 of Illinois. VWPD Detectives along with the assistance of the Van Wert Sheriff's Office located Hecox at his place of employement. Hecox was found to have blood on his clothing and in the vehicle he had been driving. Hecox was charged with Felonious Assault, a Felony of the Second Degree and was taken into custody.
July 2, 2020 - An update on David Crawford Hecox, age 23 of Illinois.
He was taken to Grand Jury today and indicted on Attempted Murder. He was served his charge by the Van Wert Sheriff's Office today while he sits in their jail.