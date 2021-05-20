Lima man indicted on attempted murder charge enters plea of not guilty in Van Wert

A Lima man has been indicted on two charges, one count that includes Attempted Murder.
Rae'Quaun Thomas, 19-years-old of Lima, Ohio, was indicted by the Van Wert County Grand jury on one count of Attempted Murder and one count of Felonious Assault. Both counts have a firearm specification attachment.
According to the indictment, Thomas attempted to purposely cause the death of Noah Alan Dickman, and had a firearm on or about his person on October 24th, 2020.
On Wednesday, Thomas was arraigned in Van Wert Common Pleas Court. The 19-year-old entered a plea of not guilty to both charges.
A bond was set at $100,000 cash or commercial surety.