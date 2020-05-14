A Lima man pleaded guilty to charges that stem from a home invasion outside of Delphos in March. 50-year-old Stephen Spieldenner pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated burglary and felonious assault with a firearm specification. A charge of attempted murder was dropped.
Van Wert County Sheriff's Office says on March 5th, they got a call about a man who forced his way into a home in Washington Township. Police say Spieldenner was armed with a gun and allegedly attacked the person living inside the home. The resident was able to fight him off, but Spieldenner did fire his gun. The resident received minor injuries in the attack but did not suffer any gunshot wounds. Spieldenner will be sentenced in July on the two charges.