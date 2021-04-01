The Mercer County Heroin Interdiction Team or HIT make an arrest during a traffic stop after a k-9 detects Meth. 36-year-old Adam Steinbrunner of Fort Recovery was pulled over by deputies for not staying between the lines Wednesday afternoons. The K-9 unit was called in and found container with a hidden compartment which held six grams of meth and a pipe. Steinbrunner was arrested and charged with possession of drugs. Bond was set at $50,000. The hit detail made 14 traffic stops and two other people were arrested on outstanding warrants and six citations were issued.
Media release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office 4/1/2021
Celina, Ohio-Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of 36 year old Adam Steinbrunner, 2620 Sawmill Road, Fort Recovery for possession of drugs. Steinbrunner was stopped by deputies while working with HIT (Heroin Interdiction Team). HIT is a joint effort of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Celina Police Department and Coldwater Police Department. HIT focuses on stopping the drug use/trafficking throughout Mercer County.
Grey advised that Steinbrunner was stopped on March 31st at 4:20 PM near Philothea and St. Peter Roads. The stop was for failing to drive in the marked lanes of travel. Mr. Steinbrunner was found to have a suspended driver’s license. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Ossi, was called to the location and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle found a container with a hidden compartment in the bottom, inside the compartment deputies located a meth pipe and over six (6) grams of methamphetamines. An additional meth pipe was located in the vehicle as well.
Steinbrunner was arrested and incarcerated in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility. His bond was set at $50,000.00, subject to ten percent, by Celina Municipal Court Judge Kathryn Speelman.
The case has been sent to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for review and filing of formal charges.
Grey advised that the HIT detail resulted in Steinbrunner’s arrest, as well as two additional people arrested on outstanding warrants. 14 traffic stops were made with 7 warnings issued and 6 citations issued. Citizens are reminded to continue to pass along drug tips to the Sheriff’s Office. “If law enforcement and the community continue to work together, we can slow the use of drugs in this county, which makes us all safer,” stated Sheriff Grey.