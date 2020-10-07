The Ohio State's Fire Marshal's Office is offering a reward for information about an arson fire that damaged state property.
On the morning of September 29th, the remnants of a fire were discovered at a public restroom on West Bank Road in Celina. The property belongs to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and there were some boats also damaged in the area of the restroom. Authorities believe they are all connected. A $5,000 reward has been offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.
People can leave tips with the Celina Fire Department at 419-586-2728, ODNR at 937-323-1582 the Fire Marshal's tip line at 800-589-2728. The investigation is being conducted by the State's Fire Marshal's Office, the Celina Fire Department, and ODNR.