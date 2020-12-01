The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released their Thanksgiving Holiday Report.
In the five-day period beginning on Wednesday November 25 through Sunday November 29th, there were 9 fatal crashes, with 9 people dying as a result. Of the nine killed two of the cases involved impaired driving and 4 were not wearing a seat belt. Troopers arrested 298 people for impaired drivers, and 193 for drugs. They also issued 944 seat belt and 146 distracted driving violations. Fatal crashes and deaths are down from last years 15 fatal crashes and 18 death.