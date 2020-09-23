The parents of a young girl who died from a gunshot wound this past spring have pleaded guilty to child endangering.
Richard Moore and Kaitlyn Burgoon entered guilty pleas to an amended charge of Endangering Children. The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at their East Lewis Street apartment in Middle Point on April 9th. They found that 4-year-old Aubrie Moore had gotten a hold of a gun and accidentally shot herself. She was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital. Both parents will be sentenced in November.