A Van Wert County man has been charged with rape for attempting to have sexual contact with a young child.
32-year-old Rodney Knauss was indicted by a Van Wert Grand Jury on one count of rape, a felony of the first degree and gross sexual imposition, a felony of the third degree. According to the indictment, the alleged incident happened between January and February of 2016 when he attempted to have sexual contact with the child that was four years old at the time. Bond was set at $150,000. Knauss will have his next hearing in August.