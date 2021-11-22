A woman was arrested in rural Hancock County when she was caught breaking into a home by the owner. 20-year-old Adrienne Trice, formally of Findlay, was arrested on the charge of burglary. According to the Hancock deputies, they were called out to a home 17442 SR 12 at 5:55 am Monday morning for a burglary in progress. When they got there, they found Trice sitting on the floor of the garage and took her into custody. Trice through a rock through a window and crawled through, the homeowner stopped her and called the sheriff’s office.
