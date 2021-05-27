A pilot sustained injuries when the crop duster he was flying crashed into a creek Thursday morning south of Montezuma.
Media Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wapakoneta Post: (Wapakoneta)- Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post responded to an aircraft crash near Guadalupe and Cassella-Montezuma Roads. The crash occurred at approximately 0750 hours. The aircraft was piloted by Mark J. Gaerte, age 43, of Defiance, Ohio. Mr. Gaerte departed from Lakefield Airport, in Montezuma, Ohio, in a Grumman G-164B bi-wing aircraft. Shortly after takeoff the plane failed to gain altitude and went down in a marsh area southeast of the runway. The aircraft overturned and came to rest upside down partially in Beaver Creek. Mr. Gaerte was transported from the scene by Mercer County EMS and transported to Mercer County Community Hospital in Coldwater, Ohio. He was later transported by Lutheran Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
Agencies assisting at the scene:
Montezuma/Franklin Township Fire/EMS
Coldwater EMS
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office
Mercer County EMA
Ohio Department of Natural Resources
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.