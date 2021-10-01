Crossroads Crisis Center bringing awareness of domestic violence in our area

The Crossroads Crisis Center is working hard this month to bring Domestic Violence Awareness to our area.

Crossroads Crisis Center bringing awareness of domestic violence in our area

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and our local crisis center has an array of events to get the community involved. One of the events includes tree planting and decorating. Every year, Crossroads decorates trees around Lima in purple ribbons and bulbs, and they even plant a new tree every year. The crisis center says their main goal is to educate people about domestic violence.

Crossroads Crisis Center bringing awareness of domestic violence in our area

"We want them to really engage and learn about domestic violence. There's a lot of assumptions, there are a lot of things people just assume to be true which is not. We have to know the facts to actually truly help, and help end this," said Christel Keller, Crossroads Crisis Center executive director.

For a list of events and more information, you can visit the Crossroads Crisis Center Facebook Page.

Crossroads Crisis Center Domestic Violence Awareness Month Calendar

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage our online content here at Your Hometown Stations. I'll also help out the news department post their articles and press releases from time to time.