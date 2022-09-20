Press Release from Crossroads Crisis Center: October is nationally recognized as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” Crossroads Crisis Center serves as Allen Counties only domestic violence agency, and they will be promoting awareness with several displays and events throughout October.
Crossroads Crisis Center would like to invite the families of the victims we honor during our annual vigil to our Kick-Off at the Lima Public Library. The families are welcome to come to the Kick-Off where they will be given a sign with their loved one’s name and will be able to walk in memory of them.
The Kick-Off will be held at the Lima Public Library on October 1st at 5:15 pm. The Kick-Off will include a proclamation read by Mayor Sharetta Smith, donation of two books to the Lima Public Library, and a walk-in remembrance of all those who have died from domestic violence. Crossroads looks forward to seeing the families at the Kick-Off.
If families have questions about details, please feel free to call Crossroads at 419-228-4357.
What: Crossroads Crisis Center Invitation to Domestic Violence Awareness Month Kick-Off
When: Monday October 3rd, 2022 at 5:00 pm
Where: Lima Public Library, located at 650 W. Market St. Lima, OH 45801
