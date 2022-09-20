Domestic Violence Awareness Month Generic
Press Release from Crossroads Crisis CenterOctober is nationally recognized as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” Crossroads Crisis Center serves as Allen Counties only domestic violence agency, and they will be promoting awareness with several displays and events throughout October.

Crossroads Crisis Center would like to invite the families of the victims we honor during our annual vigil to our Kick-Off at the Lima Public Library. The families are welcome to come to the Kick-Off where they will be given a sign with their loved one’s name and will be able to walk in memory of them.

