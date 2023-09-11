Crossroads Crisis Center is raising awareness of domestic violence

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local organization is trying to shine a light on a rarely talked about problem that is growing, domestic violence.
Ahead of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, Crossroads Crisis Center shared its mission with the Allen County Family and Children's First Council. The center helps victims with both residential and non-residential services and court and remote advocacy programs. Crossroads wants the different agencies that make up the council to see that domestic violence is not a rare occurrence and that victims may need help getting out of a bad situation.
"We want them to understand everyone knows someone. This impacts every single person on this planet," says Olivia DePalma, Outreach Coordinator and Survivor Advocate. "Domestic Violence, if the individual doesn't get out it will kill them. Abusers are manipulative, tricky, and they will convince you that they are the only person that loves the survivor. And that is not true. Somebody loves that person and wants to provide them safety and care."
Help starts when people notice the signs and red flags to encourage the survivor to seek out agencies like Crossroads. If you want to know more, you can visit their website at https://crossroadscrisiscenter.com/.