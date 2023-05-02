Crowds begin to fill London for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III

ADA, OH (WLIO) - All eyes are on the British Royal Family as they prepare for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.
For the first time since 1936, the Commonwealth of Nations will crown a king. The coronation process began following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with Charles immediately inheriting the duties of the throne and Camilla receiving the title of queen consort. However, the coronation ceremony usually does not occur until months after the passing of the previous monarch to allow the commonwealth time to grieve. After 8 months, people from around the world have already begun lining the streets of London to witness the historic event.
"He has to take an oath of office that promises to uphold the laws of the people of England and to uphold the church. But the other part that we don't have, because we have separation of Church and State, is there's a religious ceremony where he's anointed with holy oil, just like you might baptize a baby with water and oil, then God's blessing comes down and he has to promise to God that he will be a good king," explained Lisa Robeson, ONU English professor.
After officially being crowned, King Charles will become head of the Church of England alongside Queen Consort Camilla. To witness the family affair, tune into CBS, NBC, or ABC Lima this Saturday at 5 a.m.