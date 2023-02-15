Culinary students of Spartan Inn showcase their skills to community members and potential employers

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Senior High School students give the public a taste of career tech as they host a free luncheon at the Spartan Inn.
Culinary students from the school's career technology program spent their morning preparing and serving lunch to community members and potential employers alike. Lima Senior's "A taste of Career Tech" is an opportunity for students to showcase their skills and network with multiple Lima area companies as they prepare to enter the workforce. Lunch guests were able to tour the 12 different programs and see for themselves just what the next generation of workers has to offer.
"For them to be able to see community members come in and the skills that they're learning, the work that they're doing it really just kind of motivates and pushes them, especially during these tours. The other piece is it starts building those connections for our students who end up going out and working and staying in our community," said Courtnee Morris, director of career and technical education.
"Well as an employer we really value the fact that they are from our hometown, they love the community, we know that the skills and the techniques that they're going to be learning here at lima senior really will extend them into the workforce," said Cheryl Troyer, continuous improvement coordinator for Stoops Freightliner.
If you'd like to try a taste of career tech for yourself the school will be hosting the event again Wednesday the 22nd at 11:00 a.m. inside Lima Senior's Spartan Inn.