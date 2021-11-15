Cupp and Huffman address vaccine mandates at legislative forum

The leaders of the Ohio House and Senate gave an update on what is going on in Columbus and talked about some local concerns that residents had.
The Lima Allen County Chamber held a legislative breakfast on Monday with Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman and Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp. Members of the crowd were vocal about the vaccine mandates that those businesses are requiring, and concerned over the loss of employees through either being fired for not getting the vaccine or quitting because they choose not to get it.
Currently, there is a bill in the legislature being looked at in the Ohio House that would give any employee the right to claim an exemption, including a personal conscious exemption from the vaccine mandate. But they currently don’t have the 50 votes to move the bill forward.
“So, we've been working on it for months and haven't been able to come to a consensus,” says Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp. “Some thinks it goes too far, some thinks it doesn’t go far enough and so we need to have 50 votes to do anything in the House of Representatives. So that is still percolating along and if we've got a consensus, then you'll see the House act.”
The federal vaccine mandate for companies with 100 employees or more is being held up in federal court, and the state cannot supersede the federal government if the mandate does make it out of the court. But the lawmakers are hearing from employers who are making their own choices over the mandates.
“The executive orders regarding, for example, defense contractors, is a significant problem,” says Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman. “I've got a few clients who are defense contractors and they are basically going to stop providing services to the government because they're not going to get vaccinated. I think that's what the position of most people are.”
The House and the Senate will also have a few more days to pass the congressional redistricting map. Both Cupp and Huffman are confident that the maps will be passed before the November 30th deadline.