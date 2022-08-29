Ohio News Generic.jpg

8/29/22 Press Release from the Ohio House of Representatives: COLUMBUS – Bob Cupp, Allen County State Representative and Ohio House Speaker (R-Lima) today announced the approval of significant funding for Allen County roadwork improvements and state building renovations.

The two projects were approved today by the State Controlling Board.

