8/29/22 Press Release from the Ohio House of Representatives:COLUMBUS – Bob Cupp, Allen County State Representative and Ohio House Speaker (R-Lima) today announced the approval of significant funding for Allen County roadwork improvements and state building renovations.
The two projects were approved today by the State Controlling Board.
“I am pleased that these projects in Allen County can proceed with the release of these funds,” Cupp said. “These initiatives will provide additional development and jobs for the region, which has consistently been a focus through legislation in the House.”
The two project allocations include the following:
· Roadwork Development Grant - $800,000 – The grant will support public roadwork improvements in support of Lakeview Farms in Delphos. With state assistance for the project through the passage of House Bill 74, the project will create 15 jobs and retain 322 other jobs.
· Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution Renovation - $88,121 – These additional funds will be used to complete the renovation project at the facility. Provide drainage between two existing inner and outer perimeter fences near the northwest corner of the facility in order to support the proper continuous operation of a forthcoming non-lethal electrified fencing (NLEF) system. Additionally, the original (motion detection) system work involved partial replacement, and this would add replacement of the existing cable. The assistance is provided through House Bill 597, which is the capital reappropriations bill that passed in the House earlier this year.
Cupp supported the two bills responsible for the project funding through the General Assembly, which were signed into law.
The next State Controlling Board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 19.
