Cupp: HB 1 would help to better education in Ohio

A school funding reform is being looked at by the Ohio General Assembly and may include it as part of the state's two year budget.
HB 1 would have part of the evaluation for school funding based on property value and family income. Overall, Ohio schools would see two billion more dollars a year once the bill is fully phased in. This is essentially the same bill as HB 305, which passed in the Ohio House last year, but not in the Senate.
Rep. Bob Cupp, who sponsored the bill the first go-around, says that the reforms would give school administrations a better plan of structuring education.
"The ability to plan and to know what is available allows administrators and teachers to figure out the best way to deliver the education that our kids need, so that they can be successful, productive adults," said Cupp.
As of now, the bill has been referred to the State Finance Committee.