Cupp reflects on developing Ohio's current school funding plan

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Outgoing Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp had reached his term limit as a representative and is leaving a long career in public service. As a State Representative, he was key to finding a solution to the state’s school funding problem. For years, the funding formula was considered unconstitutional, and for three years Cupp and other law makers met with school officials and financial experts around the state to develop a plan that would be considered fairer to all school districts. The plan was adopted in 2021 as part of the two-year state budget and looked at both local incomes and property values to determine how much of the schools budget the district can cover on its own, before the state puts in their share.
“But one of the most important factors is trying to figure out how much money is appropriate, or necessary for an adequate education, a quality education,” says Cupp. “So, part of this takes what it actually costs, not the high, not the low, but somewhere in the good middle and applies those factors in determining how much a school district is targeted should be getting.”
The plan is being phased in over three budget cycles and could add millions of dollars for certain school districts.
