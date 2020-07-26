Cupp's name in the mix to be Speaker of the Ohio House

The Ohio Republican House Caucus will be meeting this week to discuss possible candidates to replace Larry Householder as Speaker.
Householder is facing a Racketeering charge, following an FBI investigation that found that he and four others were part of a $60 million bribery scheme to help pass an over $1 billion dollar bailout for two Ohio nuclear power plants.
The Columbus Dispatch is reporting the caucus will be meeting on Tuesday to talk about candidates, and one name that has been mentioned a lot in various newspaper articles is Allen County Representative Bob Cupp. Cupp has not only served in both the statehouse and senate, but as an Ohio Supreme Court Justice.
The Ohio House can call for a vote anytime to name a new speaker, but removing Householder from his Ohio House seat would take a two-thirds majority vote. Many state officials and legislators have called for Householder to resign, but he has refused to do so yet.