United Way of Auglaize County releases list of Current Grab and Go Distribution Sites
If you or someone you know knows of a child who needs food grab and go lunches and/or snacks will be distributed by New Hampshire Community Church, St Marys City Schools and Wapakoneta City Schools at the following locations.
Minster
Please call the school directly to organize lunches
New Bremen
Please call the school directly to organize lunches
New Hampshire Weekly Pick-ups
New Hampshire Community Church
Fridays 1-3 PM
St Marys Daily Pick-ups
West Intermediate School Bus Loop 11-12:30 PM
Dave Wright's BBQ Stand 11-11:30 AM
2100 Celina Road 1:45-12:15 PM
East Primary Bus Loop 11-12:30 PM
Corner of Columbia/Knoxville 11-11:30 AM
Corner of Beech/Weston 11:45-12:15 PM
Corner of Townview/Greenville 12:30-1 PM
St Marys Weekly Pick-ups
Agape Ministries
Saturdays 10-1 PM
Wapakoneta Daily Pick-ups
Wapakoneta Middle School 11-12 PM
Cridersville Library 11-11:30 AM
Buckland School 11:45-12:15 PM
Uniopolis Fire Department 11-11:30 AM
St Johns Fire Department 11:45-12:15 PM
Normandy Ridge 11-11:30 AM
The Dance Centre 11:45-12:15 PM
Centennial/Optimists Park 11-11:30 AM
Valley View 11:45-12:15 PM
Quaker Run 11-11:30 AM