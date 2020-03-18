children lunch pick up

United Way of Auglaize County releases list of Current Grab and Go Distribution Sites 

If you or someone you know knows of a child who needs food grab and go lunches and/or snacks will be distributed by New Hampshire Community Church, St Marys City Schools and Wapakoneta City Schools at the following locations.   

Minster

Please call the school directly to organize lunches 

New Bremen

Please call the school directly to organize lunches  

New Hampshire Weekly Pick-ups

New Hampshire Community Church 

Fridays 1-3 PM 

St Marys Daily Pick-ups

West Intermediate School Bus Loop 11-12:30 PM

Dave Wright's BBQ Stand 11-11:30 AM

2100 Celina Road 1:45-12:15 PM 

East Primary Bus Loop 11-12:30 PM

Corner of Columbia/Knoxville 11-11:30 AM

Corner of Beech/Weston 11:45-12:15 PM

Corner of Townview/Greenville 12:30-1 PM 

St Marys Weekly Pick-ups

Agape Ministries 

Saturdays 10-1 PM  

Wapakoneta Daily Pick-ups

Wapakoneta Middle School 11-12 PM

Cridersville Library 11-11:30 AM

Buckland School 11:45-12:15 PM 

Uniopolis Fire Department 11-11:30 AM

St Johns Fire Department 11:45-12:15 PM 

Normandy Ridge 11-11:30 AM

The Dance Centre 11:45-12:15 PM 

Centennial/Optimists Park 11-11:30 AM

Valley View 11:45-12:15 PM 

Quaker Run 11-11:30 AM

 

