Curtain Call Summer Concert Series continues at the Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center

The Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center hosted one of three remaining summer series concerts before fall sets in.
The Curtain Call Summer Concert Series was held Wednesday evening with Rick Robinson performing everyone’s favorite classics. People attending were able to replenish thirst with a peach punch cocktail at the cash bar, and chow down on a free bratwurst. While they have not been able to put on many performances indoors, the outdoor series seems to be a hit and has helped the Civic Center to support local artists and also have a great time.
Josh Luke, Director of development of the Civic Center Foundation said, “What makes this really so special is the fact that we are dealing with all local and regional musical talents so being able to have those local artists and support those local artists and hear them and enjoy that music is absolutely tremendous, and coming together as a community as well.”
Last week, they held a telethon that raised $9,000 over their $50,000 goal for the foundation. The next summer series concert will be next week.