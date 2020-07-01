Curtain Call summer concert series kicks off

Tonight, the Curtain Call summer concert series kicked off. The free events are hosted by the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, where guests are treated to free live entertainment.
Besides showcasing local musicians, the events feature a cash bar, and a new specialty cocktail every week. The concert series is sponsored by The Union Bank Company and Wingate by Wyndham. A sponsor from the Union Bank says these nights are a great way to get the community out to enjoy the summer and to support the Civic Center, but in a small and responsible way.
Bart Mills, Marketing Director for The Union Bank Company says, “You know the Civic Center, like a lot of other organizations in town, they’ve been facing a lot of challenges with COVID. So, I think it’s really great that we’re able to get out. They’ve found ways, really unique ways, they’ve been very creative in the ways that they serve, not only their audience, but also serve our community as a broader piece.”
The Curtain Call summer concert series is hosted every Wednesday from 5 to 7 in the evening until September 2nd. For a full schedule of performers, visit limaciviccenter.com/summerseries.