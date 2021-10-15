Curtis gives back to the community through mentoring

Emmanuel Curtis is the winner of the Enrichment Social Justice Vision Award.
Mentoring has been a large part of his life, while he was growing up and into adulthood. He leads the Lima chapter of “My Brother’s Keeper” program, plus he helps coordinate the Positive Lifestyles Career Program and oversees Closing the Achievement Gap Program at North Middle School. Curtis prides himself on his efforts to support youth and families, especially those in the African American community. He feels it is important to give back to take ownership of the community where he lives.
“Being invested and being a builder of your community, not a breaker” says Curtis. “Being part of solutions and not always talking about the problems,” says Curtis. “So, service like Muhammad Ali says ‘We pay for our time here on Earth’ and that is what I am trying to do just serve and pay my dues and do what is right for our community.”
Curtis and the other Community Enrichment award winners will be recognized at the annual dinner on October 21st.