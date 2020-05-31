Cuts to school funding need to be addressed in the next budget year

Most school districts in Ohio have started their summer break, but there are a lot of questions about how they will return in the fall.
The state and school districts are still trying to figure out what guidelines building will have to abide by to reopen this fall. One thing that is for certain is that budgets will be a little tighter. There is a $300 million reduction in state funding for schools because the Ohio economy mostly closed down the last 2 months because of the pandemic. Ohio has gotten some federal money to help schools, but the reduction in overall funding will vary from school to school.
“Some school districts here in Allen County are losing about 0.2%, others are losing 4.6% and still others are gaining 4.4% so it’s quite a bit of disparity even in Allen County, let alone the state,” says 4th District State Representative Bob Cupp. “ So hopefully as we go into the next budget year, these budget reductions are spread a little more evenly.”
Cupp says the state might have to ease some of the losses during the next budget year which begins July 1st, by dipping into Ohio's rainy-day fund.
“The good news is that Ohio has a fairly healthy saving account we have accumulated over the years., I think about $2.7 billion in our rainy-day fund,” adds Cupp. “But considering the overall cost of government and programs and financing education, it is not going to last long, but hopefully it will help reduce the hurt a bit.”
Besides the $300 million in cuts to school districts, the state also cut $110 million to Ohio universities and colleges.