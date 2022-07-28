"Daddy's That Work" Collecting school supplies Friday July 29, August 5, and August 12 at a drive-thru drop off

As school approaches many organizations are planning school supply drives.

Friday the “Daddy’s that Work” program will be holding a drive through drop off collecting needed supplies. Their mantra is that “Children first on all things”. One of their missions is to remove the barriers that could affect a child’s education. They are asking the community to help them bring down those barriers.

