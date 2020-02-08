Dads and daughters came dressed to the nines for the father-daughter dance at Maplewood

Third and fourth-grade students at Maplewood got to spend a night under the stars with their dads for the second annual daddy-daughter dance.
Inspired by the book “I Love You to the Moon and Back,” The gym and hallways were decorated like the night sky for girls and their adoring fathers to spend the evening in. Every girl was in their nicest dress to dance the night away with their dad. This dance made for a perfect opportunity for dads to be able to spend some alone time with their daughters, and they all seem to really enjoy it.
“Means the world to me, she’s my whole world. Anything I could do to help her to have a good time and we enjoy ourselves, it’ll be great,” says Jake Mckinley, father of Adelyn Mckinley.
Michael, with his daughter Roselyn, says, “Oh it’s awesome. We look forward to it all year. We made kind of a night of it. Went to dinner first, and then came here and it’s been awesome. We love it. It’s a good time.”
And for all the moms and sons out there that want a day to themselves, Maplewood will be holding their second annual mother-son game night in April.